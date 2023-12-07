Drink Along w #beerandgear 95: Firestone Walker Cinnamon Dolce Nitro Stout 4.75/5*

Running 6% for the ABV, 50 for the IBUs and the SRM/EBC is listed as 75. She is a nice and interesting brew. Well crafted and balanced they put some work into this winter warmer/ holiday season fest brew. I did find her to be more interesting in the 50 degree range but that's just me.

Thanks for coming by and knocking one back w us.

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

