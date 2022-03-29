Devolution Part 19 - RICO Suave, Patel Patriot, 28 Mar 2022

𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 19 - 𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐎 𝐒𝐮𝐚𝐯𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 28 𝐌𝐚𝐫 2022I am now editing Patrick's videos to remove portions before & after his actual reading of Devolution. Many people here have indicated a desire to see those portions removed. I also favor removing these portions in the spirit of maintaining the specific issue of Devolution on this Playlist, without diluting it with other issues. My additional purpose in removing those portions is to reduce the video file size.BitChute & Brighteon file size limitations necessitate removal of Patrick's before & after commentary. In reducing file size, it does take some time to do so, and thus these videos do not get posted as quickly as they otherwise might. I hope you'll bear with me in that additional time in getting these videos posted.Those who wish to hear Patrick's full episodes, with all his preceding and afterward commentary, may visit his channel - pgunnels on Rumble, Twitch or Odysee.In this article Patel analyzes the lawsuit that Trump filed (24 Mar 2022) against Hillary Clinton and others. In reviewing this lawsuit, it's clear this lawsuit is a critical vehicle to bring about the culmination of the devolution for the Trump administration. Patel dwells heavily on how the lawsuit deals with the Clinton "Transnational Criminal Organization" (TCO), as defined by the FBI:"𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘭𝘢𝘸𝘴𝘶𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘢 𝘛𝘊𝘖, 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘣𝘢𝘵 𝘛𝘊𝘖𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘺, 𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘴 𝘮𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘋𝘶𝘳𝘩𝘢𝘮’𝘴 𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘦. 𝘋𝘶𝘳𝘩𝘢𝘮 𝘪𝘴 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨."Patel's article (Thankfully) does not read the entire lawsuit of Trump vs Clinton (108 pages). Rather the article jumps around the lawsuit from section to section and leaves many sections out. One can find the entire lawsuit document here:𝘋𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘥 𝘑. 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱, 𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘧, 𝘷𝘴 𝘏𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘙. 𝘊𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰𝘯 𝘦𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘭, 𝘋𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴, 24 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 2022Definition - "sui juris" (Dictionary.com):"capable of managing one's affairs or assuming legal responsibility"