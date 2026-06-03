As long as you tolerate it, it stays the same.

But the moment you say, “No Lord, things have to change,” heaven begins to move. ✨





You are not separate from Him — He is the Head, you are the body; He is the Vine, you are the branch.





In the beginning, the Spirit hovered… and when God spoke, light appeared

That same light now lives in you.





When Word and Spirit come together, growth begins.

Develop your prayer life. Stay filled with Spirit-inspired Word.













The Most Powerful Combination: Spirit + Word | सबसे शक्तिशाली संयोजन: आत्मा + वचन

Pastors and Ministers Conference, Nagpur-2024

Prophetic Time | 11 May 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





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