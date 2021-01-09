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Grid Down Comms Series Pt 2: Comms Tablet
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194 views • January 09, 2021
I purchased a Lenovo M10FHD Plus to set up as a tablet strictly for communications. I sideloaded the APK files and configured the tablet to be as Google free as I could.
Although Android IS a Google product, you can also load customs operating systems such as LineageOS.
Although Android IS a Google product, you can also load customs operating systems such as LineageOS.
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