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The clot thickens: Heart disease finally and fully explained
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84 views • December 27, 2021
Fat Emperor Podcast, December 26, 2021
This conversation truly is the last word on the process of heart disease & atherosclerosis - no-one can claim to be in the dark after this one! Malcolm's superb new book here: https://www.amazon.com/Clot-Thickens-enduring-mystery-disease/dp/1907797769
See podcast index below (timestamps clickable) so you can navigate:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:08:07 What DOES NOT cause Heart Disease? ("Cholesterol" Explained here!)
00:44:31 What DOES ACTUALLY cause Heart Disease? The Answers - and how to stop it.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
This conversation truly is the last word on the process of heart disease & atherosclerosis - no-one can claim to be in the dark after this one! Malcolm's superb new book here: https://www.amazon.com/Clot-Thickens-enduring-mystery-disease/dp/1907797769
See podcast index below (timestamps clickable) so you can navigate:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:08:07 What DOES NOT cause Heart Disease? ("Cholesterol" Explained here!)
00:44:31 What DOES ACTUALLY cause Heart Disease? The Answers - and how to stop it.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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