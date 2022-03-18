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How CBD Treatments Help Relieve Everyday Symptoms from Stress to Sleeplessness with Lindsey Hogan
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Lindsey Hogan, the Owner of Relax Babe, shares the wide range of benefits that a consistent and easy-to-use CBD brand can offer the market.
In our world of increasingly high demands in every part of life, it can be challenging to relax and unwind at the end of the day. Whether you struggle with stress, sleeplessness, or even anxiety, CBD may be the answer you seek.
However, the CBD industry has been notoriously difficult to understand and finding a product that is right for you was tough. Luckily, Relax Babe offers simple and transparent treatments with a variety of great flavors to explore!
Visit https://shoprelaxbabe.com to learn more!
This episode is sponsored by Relax Babe. To receive a 20% discount at checkout, use the code FINDINGGENIUS at checkout. Go to shoprelaxbabe.com to shop now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
In our world of increasingly high demands in every part of life, it can be challenging to relax and unwind at the end of the day. Whether you struggle with stress, sleeplessness, or even anxiety, CBD may be the answer you seek.
However, the CBD industry has been notoriously difficult to understand and finding a product that is right for you was tough. Luckily, Relax Babe offers simple and transparent treatments with a variety of great flavors to explore!
Visit https://shoprelaxbabe.com to learn more!
This episode is sponsored by Relax Babe. To receive a 20% discount at checkout, use the code FINDINGGENIUS at checkout. Go to shoprelaxbabe.com to shop now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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