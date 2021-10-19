What On Earth Happened? - Full Documentary (8 Hours)

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This Mind Blowing, Eye Opening documentary by EwarAnon will Shift your perspective of the world. Especially at 5:24:53 - Part Eleven
0:00 - Part One: "Turning Inwards"
7:19 - Part Two: "Of Maps and Magicians"
34:40 - Part Three: "Flattening the Curve"
57:16 - Part Four: "Vanishing Points & the Old Clock"
1:21:34 - Part Five: "The Red Shield"
1:47:28 - Part Six: "Infiltration Instead of Invasion"
2:11:36 - Part Seven: "Eyes Wide Open"
3:01:55 - Part Eight: "The Looking Glass"
3:59:06 - Part Nine: "Panic"
4:37:30 - Part Ten: "The Energetic Earth"
5:24:53 - Part Eleven: "The Bumblebee & the Hexagon"
6:07:37 - Part Twelve: "Stranger than Fiction"
7:04:43 - Part Thirteen: "Down the Rabbit Hole"