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Alex Jones, Joe Rogan or anyone else has the Balls to say, it's the Jews Who Rule America!
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267 views • February 01, 2022
Alex Jones, Joe Rogan or anyone else has the Balls to say, it's the Jews Who Rule America! The jewish strangle hold on the USA has us in a satanic death grip. Jews did 9 11, corrupted our government by Freemasonry, sent our military into phony wars and looted our public wealth of trillions of dollars. And now they have locked us down with another trillions of dollar theft giving us deadly health damaging endless shots. We need to call out the criminal jews and arrest them all for treason and subversion. The damage jews have done to USA is to great to list here. The cowards won't call them out, but I will.
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