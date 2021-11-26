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RETIRED SLOVENIAN NURSE SAYS 30% OF POPULATION GETTING VACCINE PLACEBO (AUGUST 2021)
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254 views • November 26, 2021
I think we have hit the jack pot with this video . . . this answers a lot of questions. . .
Description from: The White Rose Ireland
Why are some getting no side effects and others are getting side effects such as death. After all the vaccinated are part of a medical trial and every medical trial ever conducted needs a placebo. All vaccines whether placebo or not contain nanotechnology so the vaccinated will die either way.
Description from: The White Rose Ireland
Why are some getting no side effects and others are getting side effects such as death. After all the vaccinated are part of a medical trial and every medical trial ever conducted needs a placebo. All vaccines whether placebo or not contain nanotechnology so the vaccinated will die either way.
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