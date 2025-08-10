Syria:❗️Disturbing & HORRIFYING just released SOHR video shows execution at Sweida National Hospital by Al-Sharaa's men - July 16, 2025

Disturbing & HORRIFYING just released SOHR video shows execution at Sweida National Hospital by Al-Sharaa's men.

CCTV footage from Suwayda National Hospital showing armed members of the Syrian “Defense Ministry” and “Internal Security” detaining medical staff on July 16, 2025, and carrying out a field execution of one staff member.

HORRIFYING just released SOHR video shows execution at Sweida National Hospital by Al-Sharaa's men

Footage shows large group in hospital uniforms kneeling at gunpoint

One man fights back after slap, gets shot point-blank twice by 'members of Defense & Interior Ministry'



