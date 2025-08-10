Syria:❗️Disturbing & HORRIFYING just released SOHR video shows execution at Sweida National Hospital by Al-Sharaa's men - July 16, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disturbing & HORRIFYING just released SOHR video shows execution at Sweida National Hospital by Al-Sharaa's men.
CCTV footage from Suwayda National Hospital showing armed members of the Syrian “Defense Ministry” and “Internal Security” detaining medical staff on July 16, 2025, and carrying out a field execution of one staff member.
Footage shows large group in hospital uniforms kneeling at gunpoint
One man fights back after slap, gets shot point-blank twice by 'members of Defense & Interior Ministry'