© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silvano Trotta - Antoine de MiasmeTV m'a interviewé.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • June 20, 2020
Import YT 20 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=de7FpWLk7Eo
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Antoine de MiasmeTV à l'occasion de la sortie du numéro 5 du magazine "Générations Cité d'Or" a voulu me faire parler d'autres sujets que le Covid...
Commander Générations Cité d'Or :
https://www.generationcitesdor.com/
Rapport WTC7 :
https://www.ae911truth.org/intl/50-fr/675-conclusion-du-rapport-final-de-l-universite-d-alaska-le-wtc7-n-a-pas-ete-detruit-par-le-feu
Alain Juillet sur les OVNI :
https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Medias/Alain-Juillet-Le-phenomene-ovni-echappe-a-la-dimension-terrestre-1681758
Pentagone sur les OVNI : https://www.futura-sciences.com/sciences/actualites/avion-pentagone-rend-public-huit-rapports-rencontres-phenomenes-aeriens-inexpliques-77637/
Analyses chimiques :
https://www.analytika.fr/investigations/filaments-aeroportes/
Site Internet Miasme TV : http://www.miasme.com/
Chaîne YT MiasmeTV : https://www.youtube.com/c/miasmetv/
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Antoine de MiasmeTV à l'occasion de la sortie du numéro 5 du magazine "Générations Cité d'Or" a voulu me faire parler d'autres sujets que le Covid...
Commander Générations Cité d'Or :
https://www.generationcitesdor.com/
Rapport WTC7 :
https://www.ae911truth.org/intl/50-fr/675-conclusion-du-rapport-final-de-l-universite-d-alaska-le-wtc7-n-a-pas-ete-detruit-par-le-feu
Alain Juillet sur les OVNI :
https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Medias/Alain-Juillet-Le-phenomene-ovni-echappe-a-la-dimension-terrestre-1681758
Pentagone sur les OVNI : https://www.futura-sciences.com/sciences/actualites/avion-pentagone-rend-public-huit-rapports-rencontres-phenomenes-aeriens-inexpliques-77637/
Analyses chimiques :
https://www.analytika.fr/investigations/filaments-aeroportes/
Site Internet Miasme TV : http://www.miasme.com/
Chaîne YT MiasmeTV : https://www.youtube.com/c/miasmetv/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.