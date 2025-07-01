Florida Gets Ready To Open 'Alligator Alcatraz' In The Everglades-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 30 2025

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the opening on Tuesday of a temporary immigrant detention center in southern Florida dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz”, a source familiar with the matter said. The center got the nickname from its remote location in the Everglades, a vast subtropical wetland teeming with alligators, crocodiles and pythons that a Florida official said this month provides natural barriers, requiring minimal security. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. That’s the memo.





“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” Proverbs 29:2 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump says he is bringing in a ‘golden age’ of America, but outside of his circle of friends and associates, it’s hard to see how that might be. Inflation remains high, food prices are high, gas still around $3.00 and eating out is becoming less and less possible. That’s one problem. Another problem is the soon passage of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill which, to me, sounds a whole lot like Build Back Better. Last but certainly not least is the creation of the ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigrant detention center in the Florida Everglades. On the surface, it doesn’t sound too bad until you really think about it, and then it starts looking more and more like a concentration camp for undesirables. On this episode, we bring you the dark turn of Trump’s ‘Golden Age’, and what it might possible mean for me and you in the months ahead.