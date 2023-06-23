Create New Account
Vaxxed Taxi Driver Suffers Heart Attack And Dies 💉(2023)
Covid BC


June 23, 2023


Taxi driver suffers a sudden heart attack and dies behind the wheel. All taxi drivers were required to take the Covid-19 vaccines. R.I.P.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/DpgqdNqOnyqw

