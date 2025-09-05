Demons vs. Machines in Medicine

Are we entering a new battle for the future of healthcare? With AI challenging the medical monopoly and exposing natural solutions, the fight isn’t just about technology—it’s about control, compassion, and freedom. Will machines liberate us from Big Pharma, or strip away the human touch altogether?





Watch the latest interview and decide for yourself.





#DemonsVsMachines #HealthFreedom #FutureOfMedicine #BigPharma





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport