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Exclusive: Maria Bartiromo tours southern border with Texas Gov. Abbott
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20 views • May 02, 2021
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have not reached out to him regarding the southern border, which is 'very different from the prior administration.'
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