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Kevin Annett: A BREAKING GLOBAL NEWS RELEASE- August 23, 2016
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13 views • May 25, 2020
Kevin Annett makes a bombshell announcement of the plans of the ITCCS (found at http://itccs.org/) regarding a planned and upcoming diplomatic and public appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to assist them in “help us stop the child killers” in an urgent and strategic move to take action against the ninth circle in stopping child sex trafficking and child sacrifice rituals!
Later they go onto discuss the pulse of the Vatican internally and how the main and attending Cardinals are at odds with the Pope and exactly why!
www.itccs.org , www.murderbydecree.com
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
Later they go onto discuss the pulse of the Vatican internally and how the main and attending Cardinals are at odds with the Pope and exactly why!
www.itccs.org , www.murderbydecree.com
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
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