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FULL SHOW: Democrats Announce Their Hatred For America Over 4th Of July Weekend
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90 views • July 06, 2021
It was a heavy 4th of July weekend for American patriots, as we want to celebrate Independence Day, we also realize our country is reeling and our freedoms are being erased. Cara Castranuova joins to discuss this and the continued political persecution of Trump supporters as the feds continue to arrest and detain and torture for being in D.C. on January 6th. Democrats are now openly admitting their disdain for America on July 4th. The occupied U.S. military continues to put out it’s woke propaganda. Democrat run cities continue to spiral into a dystopian nightmare.
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