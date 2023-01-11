Jesus is Coming Soon--Time to get Ready!

Hello Friends! I'm back with a new series. Please join me for "Getting to the Root of it"--taking your life back from the devil and experiencing FREEDOM. We're looking at cleaning up our lives for the Master's return and the connection between the kingdom of Ephesians and how sin and disobedience produce disease.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.