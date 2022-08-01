The Cover-Up Style Of God’s House Of Worship, 2022

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There are so many abuse victims out here that are living on this Earth. Because of my own experience with being abused by negative demonic forces from hell who over time have developed Cluster B personality disorders, I know how important it is to receive support, guidance, and a shoulder to lean on or to cry on and help.