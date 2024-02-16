This Lent is special… Think if you will have another moment like the present one. Prepare yourselves and nourish your faith!

Pray for the youth so that the youth may regain their sanity and the heart of stone may become of flesh again. The evil one desires to exterminate the youth... live spiritually prepared as if each day were your last... pray and make reparation for those who do not love and cause pain to My Divine Son

