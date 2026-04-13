🔥Iran LEGO 'Bibi In Chains': new LEGO video taunts Netanyahu and Trump over failing US Israeli aggression on Iran

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🔥 Iran LEGO 'Bibi In Chains' new LEGO video taunts Netanyahu & Trump over failing US Israeli aggression on Iran
A new AI-generated Lego Movie-style clip by Explosive Media mocks the US and Israel as Iran prevails — with the Strait of Hormuz closed in their faces. UK and France not helping to close the Strait.
"25 percent of missiles have gone away," a song in the video sings, mocking America's growing munitions depletion.
Adding, about this:
Unfortunately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not appear in court as scheduled for his corruption trial this week. Today, on April 13, 2026, reports confirmed the Jerusalem District Court approved a request to postpone his testimony due to security risks related to Iran, with his team requesting at least a two-week delay.
Netanyahu's corruption trial since it began in May 2020, his defense team has requested dozens of postponements, most recent is today, again delayed.