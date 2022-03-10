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'Demand DESTRUCTION’ & how it could WIPE OUT OIL in America
Demand destruction occurs when a commodity is priced SO high that consumers are forced to find alternative ways to use less of it. Glenn explains this economic tactic and shows how it may be occurring TODAY with oil in America so that the far-left can usher in their clean energy dreams. But wiping out oil not only affects your gasoline prices…it’ll change nearly EVERY product you purchase. ‘Demand destruction is coming,’ Glenn says, ‘and it is coming fast.’
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