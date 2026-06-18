Almost A Disaster

PSA: We Just Avoided A Nightmare At The White House

* A potentially devastating terror plot was stopped in Washington before it could be carried out.

* The FBI says the alleged attack was targeting a recent UFC event held at the White House, raising serious questions about how close it came to execution.

* Here is what we know — and how narrowly a major security crisis may have been avoided.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (17 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7bg72m-we-just-avoided-a-nightmare-at-the-white-house.html