Almost A Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PSA: We Just Avoided A Nightmare At The White House
* A potentially devastating terror plot was stopped in Washington before it could be carried out.
* The FBI says the alleged attack was targeting a recent UFC event held at the White House, raising serious questions about how close it came to execution.
* Here is what we know — and how narrowly a major security crisis may have been avoided.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (17 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7bg72m-we-just-avoided-a-nightmare-at-the-white-house.html