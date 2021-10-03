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Heroes To Zeros Compilation... This Is So Powerful... All People Want Is Choice... NOT Vaccine Mandates
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885 views • October 03, 2021
In Australia, and around the world, healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, firefighters, EMT, police officers, and other career professions are being forced from their JOB for NOT taking the JAB.
Australian society and its structures are collapsing as we know it due to unlawful and heavily coercive vaccine and medical procedure mandates.
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #VAERS #VaccineInjuries #Australia #Worldwide
Australian society and its structures are collapsing as we know it due to unlawful and heavily coercive vaccine and medical procedure mandates.
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #VAERS #VaccineInjuries #Australia #Worldwide
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