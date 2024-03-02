Breaking_ U.S. Government's Secret Plot to Silence Your Voice EXPOSED _ Redacted w Natali Morris

Mirrored Content
The U.S.-based Global Engagement Center wants to distinguish between "plain old opinions" and disinformation and will lead a coalition to "counter disinformation" with Canada and the U.K. You would think that after the Twitter Files exposed that the GEC propagates disinformation, those governments would not want to work with the GEC. Or is that exactly why those governments want to work with the GEC?
