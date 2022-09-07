132 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Climate Change, Lockdowns And Hysteria To Push Sunday Laws

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In Episode 132 we discuss the droughts and extreme weather in various parts of the world. Europe is supposedly going through some of the worst droughts in 1200 years; the drought in China is the worst since record keeping commenced and the US is also not spared. There is record rainfall and flooding in other areas. Can all of this really be attributed to Climate Change? Where are we heading? Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za What's Up Prof available in the following languages: CZECH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz DUTCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ ENGLISH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz GERMAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0 INDONESIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1 LITHUANIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk POLISH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y PORTUGUESE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT ROMANIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f RUSSIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj SERBIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K SLOVAK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav SPANISH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUILAMrvNCo&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66QRmDJzL5BZt8xTZ09uTk What's Up Prof available on the following platforms: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ClashOfMinds1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5 Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds