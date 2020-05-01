Coronavirus (COVID-19) UK Lock Down extended but what's next? Peter Hitchens speaks... (MIRRORED)Mirrored from YouTube channel The Hidden Agenda at:-With the announcement from Boris Johnson that the Coronavirus Lockdown is now extended you have to wonder how much longer the imposed strict restrictions on travel and work in the UK will stop the spread of coronavirus. These restrictions have caused confusion as some police forces have fined people for various reasons even though it's not a crime to go outdoors. The stay at home lock down laws seem draconian and after it is liftend we will face higher taxes and a broken economy. Is the lock down really worth risking mental health, domestic violence, and other problems created out of keeping people as prisoners in their own homes in a police state fashion. Peter Hitchens discusses his views about what will happen after the coronavirus lock down is lifted, the damage to our economy, and our future once this madness calms down.Like, follow and subscribe to The Hidden Agenda!Please see our other video where Lord Sumption shares his concerns about the COVID-19 Lock Down and Coronavirus errors in policing.Peter Jonathan Hitchens (born 28 October 1951) is an English conservative journalist and author. Hitchens writes for The Mail on Sunday and is a former foreign correspondent in Moscow and Washington. more about him can be found hereDISCLAIMER: All the images used in this video belong to their respective owners and this channel does not claim any right over them.Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.”CategoryNews and Politics