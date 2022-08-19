[TRAILER] "1 in 55,000" ...Keep That Number in Mind -Dr. Byram Bridle, Vaccinologist

1 in 55,000.

That was the number used by the Canadian govt to suspend AstraZeneca's Covid shot for risk of blood clots. Dr. Byram Bridle, Vaccinologist and Viral Immunologist, discusses how that number has plummeted, and, yet somehow, the dangerous, experimental gene therapies continue to be mandated and receive emergency-use authorization, including for statistically zero-risk infants and children…

Full interview coming soon.





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