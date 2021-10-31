Major False Flags COMING - They are going to spray magnetic NANO particles in our Global food supply

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- Vaccine Protests Continue in France
- Thousands of Nurses being Fired for not taking the Shot
- 2 year olds to be be vaccinated by end of year
- Dan Andrews (Australia) has Mandated Vaccines for Every Six Months
SOURCE:
Alex Jones Show - https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=617db9d6fd6cd5283c2af2b3
MUSIC:
Ricky Van Shelton - Statue of a FOOL
Mirrored - wil paranormal