OZ - SWITCHBLADE ALLEY

This a new video i made, for my corigin ex country of HELIOS and many aeons now country of total darkness and fear Greece,where one of the hardest fascist lockdowns takes place due to worldwide FUCKIN SCAMDEMIC of SHIT SATANIC MOTHERFUCKIN elit.

It's getting dark in this park

Where children used to play

Now it's something they threw away



All around you hear the sound

Of a world went so wrong

Love of a needle is love that never stays



So many souls looking for a sign

So many souls looking for ways to die

Every single day



So many souls that none of us can save

So many souls that slowly fade away

We don't care 'bout names



There's how it goes

There's how it is

Don't call the police

That's how it is

That's how it goes

You don't want to know



WHAT KILLS THE FLAME INSIDE?

WHAT KILLS THE WILL TO FIGHT?

WHAT MAKES THE SHADOWS KILL THE LIGHT?



WHAT MAKES US CUT OUR WINGS?

ADDICTIONS CROWNED AS KINGS

WHAT MAKES US HOLD ON TO OUR SINS?



Flesh for sale,if you pay

They do whatever you say

They don't care,for them we're all the same



You hear a cry of a young child

He's lonely in the night

He is just someone they threw away



Chorus



Smell of death,smell of fear

Wind won't blow in here

And sun is just something that dries the tears



Survive the day,survive the night

And never close your eyes

In switchblade alley

There is no wrong or right



So many souls looking for something

So many souls looking for another sin

An easy way to win



So many souls looking for someone

So many souls living on the run

Under the gun



Chorus