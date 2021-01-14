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OZ - SWITCHBLADE ALLEY
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10 views • January 14, 2021
This a new video i made, for my corigin ex country of HELIOS and many aeons now country of total darkness and fear Greece,where one of the hardest fascist lockdowns takes place due to worldwide FUCKIN SCAMDEMIC of SHIT SATANIC MOTHERFUCKIN elit.
It's getting dark in this park
Where children used to play
Now it's something they threw away
All around you hear the sound
Of a world went so wrong
Love of a needle is love that never stays
So many souls looking for a sign
So many souls looking for ways to die
Every single day
So many souls that none of us can save
So many souls that slowly fade away
We don't care 'bout names
There's how it goes
There's how it is
Don't call the police
That's how it is
That's how it goes
You don't want to know
WHAT KILLS THE FLAME INSIDE?
WHAT KILLS THE WILL TO FIGHT?
WHAT MAKES THE SHADOWS KILL THE LIGHT?
WHAT MAKES US CUT OUR WINGS?
ADDICTIONS CROWNED AS KINGS
WHAT MAKES US HOLD ON TO OUR SINS?
Flesh for sale,if you pay
They do whatever you say
They don't care,for them we're all the same
You hear a cry of a young child
He's lonely in the night
He is just someone they threw away
Chorus
Smell of death,smell of fear
Wind won't blow in here
And sun is just something that dries the tears
Survive the day,survive the night
And never close your eyes
In switchblade alley
There is no wrong or right
So many souls looking for something
So many souls looking for another sin
An easy way to win
So many souls looking for someone
So many souls living on the run
Under the gun
Chorus
It's getting dark in this park
Where children used to play
Now it's something they threw away
All around you hear the sound
Of a world went so wrong
Love of a needle is love that never stays
So many souls looking for a sign
So many souls looking for ways to die
Every single day
So many souls that none of us can save
So many souls that slowly fade away
We don't care 'bout names
There's how it goes
There's how it is
Don't call the police
That's how it is
That's how it goes
You don't want to know
WHAT KILLS THE FLAME INSIDE?
WHAT KILLS THE WILL TO FIGHT?
WHAT MAKES THE SHADOWS KILL THE LIGHT?
WHAT MAKES US CUT OUR WINGS?
ADDICTIONS CROWNED AS KINGS
WHAT MAKES US HOLD ON TO OUR SINS?
Flesh for sale,if you pay
They do whatever you say
They don't care,for them we're all the same
You hear a cry of a young child
He's lonely in the night
He is just someone they threw away
Chorus
Smell of death,smell of fear
Wind won't blow in here
And sun is just something that dries the tears
Survive the day,survive the night
And never close your eyes
In switchblade alley
There is no wrong or right
So many souls looking for something
So many souls looking for another sin
An easy way to win
So many souls looking for someone
So many souls living on the run
Under the gun
Chorus
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