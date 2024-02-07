Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Bidan] Sees Dead People
channel image
Son of the Republic
638 Subscribers
103 views
Published Yesterday

[P]residency In Peril


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (6 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346380563112

Keywords
dementiajesse wattersjoe bidencognitive impairmentclownimpostorhologramclonepuppetbody doublecgisenilitycognitive declinemental declinestuntmanfall guymannequinexecutive functionunfitrobotoidbuffoonbad actorstunt manincapacitated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket