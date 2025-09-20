Farmers Falling for the Wireless Trap

With Dan Stachofsky, founder, Essential Energy

https://essentialenergy.solutions/

The plandemic tyranny awakened a growing portion of humans to globalist corruption, particularly around vaccine danger. But there’s been no catalyzing event to awaken Health Freedom advocates to the dangers from our wireless mesh - combining the cell towers, phones, utility meters, routers, “smart” sensors, and other devices. While studies show that wireless radiation sensitivity affects approximately one third of us, only a few are really aware of the problem. Even fewer are helping to mitigate it or help with the lobbying efforts against Telecom’s bills. Meanwhile, the rogue deployment of ever more antennas continues to inch closer and closer to our bedrooms, classrooms, offices, parks, and now our farms, all of which will fry, spy on & coerce humanity.

It’s via the farms that Telecom now seeks to complete their coverage of America - to monetize our data and earn from constant infrastructure upgrades. The Telecom industry saturated with antennas in our national parks last year, and the public rights of way more than a decade ago. Local officials have proven mostly worthless when asked by property owners to refuse tower applications by the wireless carriers. In 1996, the industry got Congress to immunize Telecom from liability for harms from their antennas, and the FCC has ignored since 2021 a DC Circuit order to update their wireless radiation limits. In short, there’s zero informed consent, science or accountability (sounds like Telecom has learned from the pHARMa vaccine corruption playbook, right?)

A House-passed bill, HR 1618, would direct FCC to promote wireless farming to subsidize Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite transmitters. Rural homeowners in general are being coerced into wireless broadband connectivity, despite having paid for decades a surcharge on their landline bills in exchange for a promised WIRED connection that Telecom reneged on. Kennedy’s MAHA report even was fooled into supporting this wireless farming - with the listed purpose to reduce pesticide reliance, help the soil and boost farmer profits. The problem with this reasoning is that wireless radiation can make soil sterile, and its infrastructure necessarily adds a variable cost to farmers and thus will exacerbate the bankruptcy epidemic among farmers - leading to more purchases of American farmland by globalist friends of Bill Gates.

Now, farmers are hearing about the risks. A court ordered the closure of a nearby cell tower for culling 20% of a farmer’s cows and depleting milk yield by the same percentage. Other farmers have reported calves blinded by antennas or self-harm by livestock grazing too close to a tower. But many farmers who want to “keep up with the Joneses” are eager for subsidies to remotely monitor their crops and move livestock among pastures for grazing. If the government is offering subsidies for this, why decline?

Mr. Stachofsky is getting buried in requests from farmers across both America and Canada for advice on how to protect livestock, crops and the soil biome from Telecom’s rogue deployment of antennas. He has a device that costs a bit but makes up for that down payment from the increased yield and reduced suffering from the unavoidable wireless mesh. For the urban listener, he knows as well how to mitigate your home and office environment.