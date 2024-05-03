Medical school LIES, with Dr. Robert Lufkin

This is the first conversation with Dr. Robert Lufkin, I enjoyed it very much, in this interview we discussed how he came to write the book, "Lies I taught in Medical school", and a few of the lies.
But join us again soon when we will discuss some more of the major lies.
FREE E-BOOK- LIES: Book Club Study Guide- https://www.robertlufkinmd.com/bookgift/
Dr. Robert Lufkin youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@UC2w2eKHmcRXuGR8RmTgUv3Q
Dr. Robert Lufkin "Lies I taught in medical school" website- https://www.robertlufkinmd.com/lies/
Based on Dr Lufkin’s experience as a full professor at both UCLA and USC medical schools. The book is a cautionary story of how medicine has gotten things so wrong (and continues to) in several key areas:
-how chronic diseases are all linked by common root causes overlooked by our system.
-how financial incentives, simple human error, and other factors drive the soaring rates of chronic disease.
-how Dr. Lufkin was able to reverse these diseases in himself by changes in lifestyle that anyone can do.
It is a very good read, and I thoroughly recommend it.
