Medical school LIES, with Dr. Robert Lufkin

This is the first conversation with Dr. Robert Lufkin, I enjoyed it very much, in this interview we discussed how he came to write the book, "Lies I taught in Medical school", and a few of the lies.

But join us again soon when we will discuss some more of the major lies.

Based on Dr Lufkin’s experience as a full professor at both UCLA and USC medical schools. The book is a cautionary story of how medicine has gotten things so wrong (and continues to) in several key areas:





-how chronic diseases are all linked by common root causes overlooked by our system.





-how financial incentives, simple human error, and other factors drive the soaring rates of chronic disease.





-how Dr. Lufkin was able to reverse these diseases in himself by changes in lifestyle that anyone can do.





It is a very good read, and I thoroughly recommend it.





3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011

