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Get Wisdom Channeling Series 2 There's 80 more!
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We seek truth regardless, believing all deserve to know the truth about what happens and why. To explore this important issue, we have been channeling key figures from history who have passed and returned to the light, especially major players in UFO and extraterrestrial investigations and/or cover-up. We were told by the divine realm that it was time for this message to be broadcast more widely because it is, in fact, a pivotal issue humanity must recognize and solve. See the entire channeling Series here https://www.getwisdom.com/channeling-series/
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