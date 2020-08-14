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Police Choke Hold Woman not wearing mask Victoria AU
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53 views • August 14, 2020
Police Choke Hold Woman not wearing mask Victoria AU
Policeman choke holds woman for not wearing a mask wrestles her to the ground and continues abusing her whilst officer woman stands by allowing the abuse.
Source: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-rules-in-melbourne-australia-let-police-enter-homes-without-permission-smash-car-windows
Policeman choke holds woman for not wearing a mask wrestles her to the ground and continues abusing her whilst officer woman stands by allowing the abuse.
Source: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-rules-in-melbourne-australia-let-police-enter-homes-without-permission-smash-car-windows
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