The First International Congress of Noahides In Jerusalem-JULY 17 2026

The First International Noahide Congress Will Gather Six Continents In Jerusalem To Build A Unified Global Religious Movement Preparing For Antichrist For years, NTEB has warned that the Seven Noahide Laws will provide the religious and judicial framework necessary to unite the nations under a counterfeit system of morality without Jesus Christ. Now, in November 2026, representatives from six continents are scheduled to gather in Jerusalem for the First International Congress of Noahides, and the organizers are telling us plainly that this is “a foundation, not a conference.” They are not gathering merely to exchange ideas. They intend to sign a founding charter, establish an international rabbinical court, create regional councils, adopt a unified syllabus, institute structured membership and build the financial machinery necessary to sustain a global religious movement. Christian, keep your wits about you, the man of sin is about to be revealed, and we are about to board Flight #777 on Titus213 Airlines! “Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.” 2 Thessalonians 2:3–4 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, think about what is being constructed with the First International Noahide Conference. A One World universal moral code, one centralized spiritual authority, one international judicial structure and one worldwide movement—with Jerusalem functioning as its spiritual center. This is precisely the type of institutional scaffolding required before a religious philosophy can become a religious government. The organizers even declare that delegates will arrive as individuals and leave as “one movement.” The scattered pieces are being assembled, the authority is being centralized, and the machinery of worldwide religious administration is being put into place. The deception is found in what the Noahide system appears to offer. It speaks of God, righteousness, prophecy, covenant, morality and the world to come. It condemns murder, theft, sexual immorality, idolatry and blasphemy. To the unsuspecting world, it will appear peaceful, reasonable and righteous. But it offers righteousness without the shed blood of Jesus Christ, reconciliation without the Cross, salvation without the Saviour and a kingdom without the King. It is not atheism attacking religion from the outside; it is a counterfeit biblical religion attempting to replace the gospel from within. We are watching something move from religious theory into institutional reality. The Seven Noahide Laws are being given a charter, courts, judges, councils, textbooks, rituals, financing and a global headquarters in Jerusalem. The First International Congress of Noahides may pass largely unnoticed by the mainstream media, but we are watching this unfold with our spiritual eyes wide open. The organizers say “history is beginning anew” and that the “prophetic hour has arrived”. They say this is a foundation and not merely a conference. On that final point, we should believe them. A foundation is being laid, but it is not being laid upon Jesus Christ. Today we bring you everything you need to know about the First International Conference of Noahides in Jerusalem.