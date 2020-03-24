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4th Turning: Failed Leaders & Institutions, Economic Crashes & War
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33 views • March 24, 2020
We’re well into the Fourth Turning as historians Strauss & Howe predicted 30 yrs ago would result in economic collapse, war and social revolution
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