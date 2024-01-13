Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Flat Earth Debunked in Two Minutes Flat
channel image
Brian Ruhe
114 Subscribers
601 views
Published 20 hours ago

This is reposted here with permission from Idol-Destroyer channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZMAIQtZZHOSt/ .

The flat Earth hoax is debunked in two minutes.

🤣 🤣 🤣

************

🤣 🤣 🤣


Keywords
flat earthconspiracyfakeeric dubaybrian ruheheliocentricflat earthers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket