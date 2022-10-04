COUPLE KILLED BY VAXX INDUCED CARDIAC ARREST & STROKE 💉💉💉

A 10-year-old boy has tragically been orphaned after his parents died weeks apart. Jill Skivington, 46, has sadly died after suffering a heart attack and a catastrophic stroke. Her death comes four weeks after her partner of 15 years Gary Armstrong, 49, passed away following a cardiac arrest. The couple, from Wallsend, leave behind their autistic son Alfie as well as Jill's daughters Katy, 21, and Ellie, 22, who thought of Gary as their father.Source:
