SARS-CoV-2 Whistle Blower Dr. Li-Meng Yan

Finally, a mainstream media organization found the courage to seek the truth surrounding the origins of the virus behind this giant, worldwide COVID-19 PSYOP/Communist takeover operation. On October 11, 2020, The Week Magazine interviewed a top virologist whistle blower, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who works for the [Communist-run] World Health Organization's (WHO) Reference Lab in Hong Kong.During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson on FOX news, Yan said "...I can tell you, this is created in the lab... and also, it is spread to the world to make such damage." However, she says a lot more during this much more extensive interview with The Week Magazine.During this interview, she goes much further than she did in the brief FOX interview by saying the following:"Our government has many, many ways to hold the truth. They made sure everyone bought the theory that the seafood market was the problem and that was all one big lie. There are two theories: One is the nature theory and the other is the theory of lab origins. The existing scientific publications supporting a natural origin theory rely heavily on a previously discovered bat coronavirus named RaTG13, which shares a 96% nucleotide sequence identity with SARS-CoV-2. However, I contest the existence of RATG13 in nature. Also, we live in a time when viral genomes can be engineered and manipulated to create novel coronaviruses. There has been a highly probable pathway for the laboratory creation of SARS-CoV-2 and the evidence is present in the viral genome. The genomic evidence suggests that the RBM has been genetically manipulated. Also, SARS-CoV-2 contains this unique furin cleavage site at the S1/S2 junction of the lineage B of Beta coronavirus is demonstrated in my report, which is otherwise completely absent in all other coronaviruses that can be found in nature. So then there is every possibility that this furin cleavage site has been inserted by man into the SARS-CoV-2 genome. The SARS-CoV-2 does not like it in nature. That is why for thousands of years it never happened in this type of virus. To engineer and create a human targeting novel coronavirus, one would need to pick a bat coronavirus as the template or the backbone." - Dr. Li-Meng Yan, Whistle Blower Scientist, formerly employeed by World Health Organization (WHO), Reference Laboratory, Hong KongYan, who said she was one of the first scientists in the world to study SARS-CoV-2, fled China because she fears retaliation from the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) and the People's Liberation Army (PLA), both of which have a long history of disappearing whistle blowers like herself.Full Transcript...My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...