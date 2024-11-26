BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Does God Provide When We Step Up in Faith?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
21 views • 5 months ago

In this devotion, the speaker encourages listeners to trust God and step up in faith, even in difficult times. They share stories from the Bible, including Abraham's sacrifice and Elijah's experience with the widow, to illustrate how God provides for those who obey His word. The message emphasizes the importance of focusing on God as the supplier, rather than worrying about current struggles. The devotion ends with a prayer for listeners to find strength and obedience in their faith.

00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:37 Encouragement to Step Up in Faith
01:36 Testimonies of Faith
02:01 Call to Honor the Lord
02:32 God's Promises and Provision
04:54 Overcoming Fear with Faith
07:15 Stepping Out in Obedience
08:31 Conclusion and Prayer
09:20 Final Blessings and Gratitude

Keywords
encouragementelijahtrusting godchristian devotionfaith in godwidowgod provisionbiblical teachingssharing faithdescriptroderick websterspiritual messagereligious messagepartnering in faithgiving to godfollowing god wordbiblical examples
