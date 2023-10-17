Create New Account
Don't Get Sucked Into Their Narrative-Stick To What YOU Can Control
glock 1911
271 Subscribers
149 views
Published 18 hours ago

Intelligence agencies around the world let "Hamas' attack on Israel slip through the cracks" to promote fear and to allow governments worldwide advance totalitarianism and strip humans of their rights.  Don't get sucked into the narrative, the emotional reporting, the hyperbole and the rhetoric.  Now is the time to continue to grow your skills, your plans and your preps. 

Keywords
terrorismweaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitness

