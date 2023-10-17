Don't Get Sucked Into Their Narrative-Stick To What YOU Can Control

Intelligence agencies around the world let "Hamas' attack on Israel slip through the cracks" to promote fear and to allow governments worldwide advance totalitarianism and strip humans of their rights. Don't get sucked into the narrative, the emotional reporting, the hyperbole and the rhetoric. Now is the time to continue to grow your skills, your plans and your preps.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.