Since China's economic reform and opening-up, the Peking University Founder Group has always got firsthand knowledge of CCP's plans and money flows
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2023.03.02 Since China's economic reform and opening-up, the Peking University Founder Group has always got firsthand knowledge of CCP's plans and money flows. Peking University has become a bridge between CCP officials and their enterprises. It is also a bridge between the CCP and the West for their "Hundred Talents Plan" & "Thousand Talents Plan", as well as for their intelligence platform - Confucius Institutes. The Founder Group is a money laundering vehicle that enters bankruptcy proceedings to cover up evidence.

改革开放中共的所有的钱在哪儿，共产党要去哪儿，要干啥，是北大先知。北京大学，成了一个官方和企业沟通的桥梁，然后又成了共产党与西方百人计划千人计划，做情报平台孔子学院的桥梁。北大方正它成了洗钱的工具，其进入破产程序是为了消灭证据。


