IS INFLATION BIDEN'S FAULT? IT'S CERTAINLY HIS PROBLEM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Rising prices amongst the many problems that the Biden Administration has created for the American people. But is Biden solely responsible for it? No. Previous Republican and Democrat administrations made their contributions with record government spending & the debts that they accrued. But the source of the inflation problem is always The Federal Reserve. For it is the unconstitutional counterfeiter that enables the politicians to destroy the economy.