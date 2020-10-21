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INGENIERÍA LINGÜÍSTICA 4/4 – Cómo desprogramarnos - Carmen Jiménez Huertas
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7724 views • October 21, 2020
Del caos a la coherencia, recuperando nuestro poder personal
Yendo en sentido inverso: el lenguaje como decodificador del inconsciente
La coherencia cardíaca
El camino de regreso
Carme Jiménez Huertas
Filóloga especializada en lingüística, escritora e investigadora
http://carmejhuertas.blogspot.com/
Plural 21
https://plural-21.org/
Grabación y edición
https://timefortruth.es/
Yendo en sentido inverso: el lenguaje como decodificador del inconsciente
La coherencia cardíaca
El camino de regreso
Carme Jiménez Huertas
Filóloga especializada en lingüística, escritora e investigadora
http://carmejhuertas.blogspot.com/
Plural 21
https://plural-21.org/
Grabación y edición
https://timefortruth.es/
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