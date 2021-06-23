Pt 2: Pelosi, High-Ranking General EXPOSED in Jan 6 Set Up & Babbitt Murder

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A power packed interview on the Stew Peters Show with Jonathan McGreevey exposes a high-ranking military general and Speaker Nancy Pelosi as key players in set up of Jan 6 'Insurrection' and assassination of Ashli Babbitt.
Also discusses Pence involved in child sex trafficking, stated he is a pedophile.
This is presented in 4 parts.
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