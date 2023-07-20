Create New Account
🚨🚨 Breaking: 83 U.S. Senators Voted to Allow NATO to Choose when Americans Will Have to Go to War
An amendment to the 2020 Defense Authorization Act was proposed by Senator Rand Paul to confirm that the US Constitution had overriding authority when in comes to the US going to war.  This simple amendment read:

SEC._. SENSE OF CONGRESS ON CONSTITUTIONAL REQUIREMENT THAT CONGRESS DECLARE WAR BEFORE THE UNITED STATES ENGAGES IN WAR.

83 U.S. Senators Voted against it!

Yea's and Nay's...
https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_votes/vote1181/vote_118_1_00191.htm

The next cog in the wheel of the globalist machine drops into place 

#WHO Agreement next... AND

Boom. The end of US sovereignty! You will no longer have destiny of your own country. Think about that.

