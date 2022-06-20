Breaking Babylon: Groomed to become Sodom and Gomorrah

Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon PoundersLive Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST

#BreakingBabylon





Groomers have taken over our public education system, our media giants, tech platforms, video games, and our leadership. What can be done to combat this agenda?





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