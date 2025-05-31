The masthead of GM No! states:





"As we are seeing with vaccines, we haven't yet realized the truth regarding the efficacy of genetically modified organisms.





Two words: TERMINATOR GENE 🧬💉





We cannot be sure as to their safety; they were adopted mainly on the say-so of the companies' publicists, and with the blessings of former President George Herbert Walker Bush [aka ICEPICK ⛏].





Equivalence isn't EQUAL.





My advice, until proven otherwise, is to just say NO!"





THE DAY HAS FINALLY ARRIVED ✅





From PASS THE SALT MINISTRIES this past week:





Annual National Huddle!

What: ANNUAL NATIONAL HUDDLE

When: Friday, June 13 at 12:00PM through Sunday, June 15th at 12:00PM

Where: Sky Hi Ministry Center- 6591 Cristland Hill Rd Thornville, Ohio 43076

Who: A Gathering of the Saints and The Coach Dave Live Family Huddle.





https://coachdavelive.com/event/2025annualhuddle





