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That's TREASON..
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91 views • December 20, 2021
Do you know your rights? Do you know how to exercise those rights? Here is the LOOPHOLE in your Constitutional Rights the oppressing elites DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW. Arm yourself! Fight back! It's time to take this country back! Let's do this together!
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